Approximating real numbers Use an appropriate Taylor series to find the first four nonzero terms of an infinite series that is equal to the following numbers.
cos 2
Approximating real numbers Use an appropriate Taylor series to find the first four nonzero terms of an infinite series that is equal to the following numbers.
cos 2
Use of Tech Linear and quadratic approximation
a. Find the linear approximating polynomial for the following functions centered at the given point a.
b. Find the quadratic approximating polynomial for the following functions centered at a.
c Use the polynomials obtained in parts (a) and (b) to approximate the given quantity.
Find the Taylor polynomials p₁, p₂, and p₃ centered at a=1 for f(x)=x³.
Combining power series Use the geometric series
f(x) = 1/(1-x) = ∑ₖ₌₀∞ xᵏ, for |x| < 1,
to find the power series representation for the following functions (centered at 0). Give the interval of convergence of the new series.
g(x) = x³/(1 − x)
Differentiating and integrating power series Find the power series representation for g centered at 0 by differentiating or integrating the power series for f (perhaps more than once). Give the interval of convergence for the resulting series.
g(x) = 2/(1 − 2x)² using f(x) = 1/(1 − 2x)
Radius of convergence Find the radius of convergence for the following power series.
∑ₖ₌₁∞ (k!xᵏ)/(kᵏ)
Combining power series Use the power series representation
f(x ) =ln (1 − x) = −∑ₖ₌₁∞ xᵏ/k, for −1 ≤ x < 1,
to find the power series for the following functions (centered at 0). Give the interval of convergence of the new series.
p(x) = 2x⁶ ln(1 − x)