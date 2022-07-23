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Ch. 11 - Power Series
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 11 - Power SeriesProblem 11.1.76b
Chapter 11, Problem 11.1.76b

{Use of Tech} Small argument approximations Consider the following common approximations when x is near zero. 


b. Estimate f(0.2) and give a bound on the error in the approximation.


f(x) = sin ⁻¹ x ≈ x

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Textbook Question

Taylor series and interval of convergence


b. Write the power series using summation notation.


f(x) = cosh 3x, a = 0

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Textbook Question

{Use of Tech} Small argument approximations Consider the following common approximations when x is near zero. 


b. Estimate f(0.2) and give a bound on the error in the approximation.


f(x) = tan x ≈ x

36
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Textbook Question

Taylor series and interval of convergence


a. Use the definition of a Taylor/Maclaurin series to find the first four nonzero terms of the Taylor series for the given function centered at a.


b. Write the power series using summation notation.


f(x) = 1/x², a=1

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Textbook Question

Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.

b. The function f(x) = csc x has a Taylor series centered at π/2.

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Textbook Question

Taylor series


b. Write the power series using summation notation.


f(x)=sin x, a = π/2

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Textbook Question

Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.


b. Let f(x)=x⁵−1 The Taylor polynomial for f of order 10 centered at 0 is f itself.

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