Taylor series and interval of convergence
b. Write the power series using summation notation.
f(x) = cosh 3x, a = 0
Taylor series and interval of convergence
b. Write the power series using summation notation.
f(x) = cosh 3x, a = 0
{Use of Tech} Small argument approximations Consider the following common approximations when x is near zero.
b. Estimate f(0.2) and give a bound on the error in the approximation.
f(x) = tan x ≈ x
Taylor series and interval of convergence
a. Use the definition of a Taylor/Maclaurin series to find the first four nonzero terms of the Taylor series for the given function centered at a.
b. Write the power series using summation notation.
f(x) = 1/x², a=1
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
b. The function f(x) = csc x has a Taylor series centered at π/2.
Taylor series
b. Write the power series using summation notation.
f(x)=sin x, a = π/2
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
b. Let f(x)=x⁵−1 The Taylor polynomial for f of order 10 centered at 0 is f itself.