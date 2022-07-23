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Ch. 11 - Power Series
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 11 - Power SeriesProblem 11.3.23b
Chapter 11, Problem 11.3.23b

Taylor series and interval of convergence


b. Write the power series using summation notation.


f(x) = cosh 3x, a = 0

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Recall the definition of the hyperbolic cosine function: \(\cosh x = \sum_{n=0}^{\infty} \frac{x^{2n}}{(2n)!}\). This is the Maclaurin series expansion (Taylor series at \(a=0\)) for \(\cosh x\).
Since the function is \(f(x) = \cosh 3x\), substitute \$3x\( in place of \)x$ in the series expansion. This gives \(f(x) = \sum_{n=0}^{\infty} \frac{(3x)^{2n}}{(2n)!}\).
Simplify the power inside the summation: \((3x)^{2n} = 3^{2n} x^{2n}\). So the series becomes \(f(x) = \sum_{n=0}^{\infty} \frac{3^{2n} x^{2n}}{(2n)!}\).
Express the power series explicitly in summation notation centered at \(a=0\) as \(f(x) = \sum_{n=0}^{\infty} \frac{3^{2n}}{(2n)!} (x - 0)^{2n}\).
This is the power series representation of \(\cosh 3x\) about \(a=0\) in summation notation.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Taylor Series

A Taylor series represents a function as an infinite sum of terms calculated from the derivatives of the function at a single point. For a function f(x) centered at a = 0, it is expressed as the sum of (f^n(0)/n!) * x^n, where f^n(0) is the nth derivative evaluated at zero. This series approximates the function near the center point.
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Power Series and Summation Notation

A power series is an infinite series of the form Σ c_n (x - a)^n, where c_n are coefficients and a is the center. Summation notation compactly expresses this infinite sum using the sigma symbol (Σ), indicating the sum over all terms indexed by n. Writing a function as a power series helps analyze and approximate it.
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Intro to Power Series

Interval of Convergence

The interval of convergence is the set of x-values for which a power series converges to a finite value. It is found by applying convergence tests like the ratio test. Understanding this interval is crucial because the Taylor series only accurately represents the function within this range.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Taylor series


b. Write the power series using summation notation.


f(x) = 2ˣ, a = 1

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Textbook Question

{Use of Tech} Binomial series


b. Use the first four terms of the series to approximate the given quantity.


f(x) = (1+x)⁻²/³; approximate 1.18⁻²/³.

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Textbook Question

Taylor series and interval of convergence


b. Write the power series using summation notation.


f(x) = tan ⁻¹ (x/2), a = 0

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Textbook Question

{Use of Tech} Small argument approximations Consider the following common approximations when x is near zero. 


b. Estimate f(0.2) and give a bound on the error in the approximation.


f(x) = sin ⁻¹ x ≈ x

24
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Textbook Question

{Use of Tech} Small argument approximations Consider the following common approximations when x is near zero. 


b. Estimate f(0.2) and give a bound on the error in the approximation.


f(x) = tan x ≈ x

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views
Textbook Question

Taylor series and interval of convergence


a. Use the definition of a Taylor/Maclaurin series to find the first four nonzero terms of the Taylor series for the given function centered at a.


b. Write the power series using summation notation.


f(x) = 1/x², a=1

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