Textbook Question
Complete the following steps for the given functions.
a. Find the slant asymptote of .
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Complete the following steps for the given functions.
a. Find the slant asymptote of .
a. Estimate lim x→π/4 cos 2x / cos x − sin x by making a table of values of cos 2x / cos x − sin x for values of x approaching π/4. Round your estimate to four digits.
Complete the following sentences in terms of a limit.
a. A function is continuous from the left at a if _____.
Tangent lines with zero slope
a. Graph the function f(x)=x^2−4x+3.
Let . <IMAGE>
Calculate for each value of in the following table.
Analyze lim x→∞ f(x) and lim x→−∞ f(x), and then identify any horizontal asymptotes.
f(x) = (x2 − 9)/(x(x−3))