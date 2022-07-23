Textbook Question
Determine the following limits.
lim x→1 x^3 − 7x^2 + 12x / 4 − x
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Determine the following limits.
lim x→1 x^3 − 7x^2 + 12x / 4 − x
Evaluate each limit and justify your answer.
lim x→2 (3 / 2x^5−4x^2−50)^4
Use the definitions given in Exercise 57 to prove the following infinite limits.
lim x→1^+ 1 /1 − x=−∞
Find the following limits or state that they do not exist. Assume a, b , c, and k are fixed real numbers.
lim x→3 −5x / √4x − 3
Find all vertical asymptotes of the following functions. For each value of , determine , , and .
Determine the end behavior of the following transcendental functions by analyzing appropriate limits. Then provide a simple sketch of the associated graph, showing asymptotes if they exist.