Determine the following limits.
lim x→1 x^3 − 7x^2 + 12x / 4 − x
Determine the following limits.
lim x→1 x^3 − 7x^2 + 12x / 4 − x
Determine the end behavior of the following transcendental functions by analyzing appropriate limits. Then provide a simple sketch of the associated graph, showing asymptotes if they exist.
Find the following limits or state that they do not exist. Assume a, b , c, and k are fixed real numbers.
lim x→3 x − 3 /|x − 3|
Use the definitions given in Exercise 57 to prove the following infinite limits.
lim x→1^+ 1 /1 − x=−∞
Determine the interval(s) on which the following functions are continuous. At which finite endpoints of the intervals of continuity is f continuous from the left or continuous from the right?
f(x)=(2x−3)^2/3
Determine the end behavior of the following transcendental functions by analyzing appropriate limits. Then provide a simple sketch of the associated graph, showing asymptotes if they exist.