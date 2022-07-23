Skip to main content
Ch. 2 - Limits
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 2 - LimitsProblem 2.5.66
Chapter 2, Problem 2.5.66

If a function f represents a system that varies in time, the existence of lim limtf(t){\(\displaystyle\[\lim\)_{t\(\rightarrow\]\infty\)}{f(t)}} means that the system reaches a steady state (or equilibrium). For the following systems, determine whether a steady state exists and give the steady-state value.


The population of a culture of tumor cells is given by p(t)=3500tt+1p\(\left\)(t\(\right\))=\(\frac{3500t}{t+1}\).

Verified step by step guidance
1
First, identify the function given: \( p(t) = \frac{3500t}{t+1} \). This function represents the population of tumor cells over time.
To determine if a steady state exists, we need to evaluate the limit of \( p(t) \) as \( t \) approaches infinity: \( \lim_{t \to \infty} \frac{3500t}{t+1} \).
Simplify the expression by dividing the numerator and the denominator by \( t \), the highest power of \( t \) in the denominator: \( \frac{3500t/t}{(t+1)/t} = \frac{3500}{1 + 1/t} \).
As \( t \to \infty \), the term \( 1/t \) approaches 0. Therefore, the expression simplifies to \( \frac{3500}{1 + 0} = 3500 \).
Conclude that the limit exists and the steady-state value of the population is 3500. This means the population of tumor cells approaches 3500 as time goes to infinity, indicating a steady state.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Limit of a Function

The limit of a function describes the behavior of that function as the input approaches a certain value, which can be finite or infinite. In this context, the limit as t approaches infinity indicates how the function behaves as time progresses indefinitely. Understanding limits is crucial for analyzing the long-term behavior of dynamic systems, such as populations or physical processes.
Recommended video:
06:11
Limits of Rational Functions: Denominator = 0

Steady State (Equilibrium)

A steady state, or equilibrium, occurs when a system's variables remain constant over time, indicating that the system has reached a balance. In mathematical terms, this is often represented by the limit of a function equating to a constant value as time approaches infinity. Identifying steady states is essential in various fields, including biology and physics, to predict system behavior under stable conditions.
Recommended video:
05:40
Work Done On A Spring (Hooke's Law)

Rational Functions

A rational function is a ratio of two polynomial functions. In the given example, the population function p(t) = 3500t / (t + 1) is a rational function where the numerator and denominator are both polynomials. Analyzing rational functions involves understanding their limits, asymptotic behavior, and potential steady states, which are critical for determining the long-term behavior of the system they represent.
Recommended video:
6:04
Intro to Rational Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Determine limxf(x)\(\lim\)_{x\(\rightarrow\]\infty\)}f\(\left\)(x\(\right\)) and limxf(x)\(\lim\)_{x\(\rightarrow\)-\(\infty\)}f\(\left\)(x\(\right\)) for the following functions. Then give the horizontal asymptotes of ff (if any).


f(x)=12x44x89x4f\(\left\)(x\(\right\))=\(\frac{1}{2x^4-\sqrt{4x^8-9x^4}\)}

327
views
Textbook Question

Evaluate each limit and justify your answer. 

lim x→∞(2x+1x / x)^3

350
views
Textbook Question

Determine the following limits at infinity.


lim t→∞ et,lim t→−∞ e^t,and lim t→∞ e^−t

516
views
Textbook Question

If a function f represents a system that varies in time, the existence of lim limtf(t){\(\displaystyle\[\lim\)_{t\(\rightarrow\]\infty\)}{f(t)}} means that the system reaches a steady state (or equilibrium). For the following systems, determine whether a steady state exists and give the steady-state value.


The population of a colony of squirrels is given by p(t)=15003+2e0.1tp\(\left\)(t\(\right\))=\(\frac{1500}{3+2e^{-0.1t}\)}.

366
views
Textbook Question

Find polynomials p and q such that f=p/q is undefined at 1 and 2, but f has a vertical asymptote only at 2. Sketch a graph of your function.

377
views
Textbook Question

Determine the following limits.

lim x→∞ (x4 − 1) / (x5 + 2)

376
views