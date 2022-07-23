Textbook Question
Determine and for the following functions. Then give the horizontal asymptotes of (if any).
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Determine and for the following functions. Then give the horizontal asymptotes of (if any).
Evaluate each limit and justify your answer.
lim x→∞(2x+1x / x)^3
Determine the following limits at infinity.
lim t→∞ et,lim t→−∞ e^t,and lim t→∞ e^−t
If a function f represents a system that varies in time, the existence of lim means that the system reaches a steady state (or equilibrium). For the following systems, determine whether a steady state exists and give the steady-state value.
The population of a colony of squirrels is given by .
Find polynomials p and q such that f=p/q is undefined at 1 and 2, but f has a vertical asymptote only at 2. Sketch a graph of your function.
Determine the following limits.
lim x→∞ (x4 − 1) / (x5 + 2)