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Ch. 2 - Limits
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 2 - LimitsProblem 24
Chapter 2, Problem 24

Determine the following limits. 
lim x→−∞ (2x-8 + 4x3)

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Identify the dominant term in the expression as \(x\) approaches \(-\infty\). The expression is \(2x^{-8} + 4x^3\).
Since \(x^3\) grows faster than \(x^{-8}\) as \(x\) approaches \(-\infty\), the term \(4x^3\) is dominant.
Rewrite the expression focusing on the dominant term: \(4x^3\).
Consider the behavior of \(4x^3\) as \(x\) approaches \(-\infty\).
Conclude that the limit of the expression is determined by the behavior of the dominant term \(4x^3\) as \(x\) approaches \(-\infty\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Limits at Infinity

Limits at infinity involve evaluating the behavior of a function as the input approaches positive or negative infinity. This concept is crucial for understanding how functions behave in extreme cases, allowing us to determine whether they approach a specific value, diverge, or oscillate.
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Dominant Terms

In polynomial expressions, the dominant term is the term with the highest degree, which significantly influences the function's behavior as x approaches infinity or negative infinity. Identifying the dominant term helps simplify the limit calculation by focusing on the most impactful part of the expression.
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Simplifying Trig Expressions Example 1

Polynomial Growth Rates

Polynomial growth rates refer to how different polynomial terms grow relative to each other as x approaches infinity or negative infinity. Understanding that higher-degree terms grow faster than lower-degree ones is essential for evaluating limits, especially when combining terms of varying degrees.
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Intro To Related Rates
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