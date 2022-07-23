Textbook Question
Determine the following limits.
c. lim x→1 x / |x − 1|
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Determine the following limits.
c. lim x→1 x / |x − 1|
Determine the following limits.
a. lim x→1^+ x / |x − 1|
Determine the following limits.
c. lim x→4 x − 5 / (x − 4)^2
Find the following limits or state that they do not exist. Assume a, b , c, and k are fixed real numbers.
lim x→1 5x^2 + 6x + 1 / 8x − 4
Determine the following limits.
a. lim x→4^+ x − 5 / (x − 4)^2
Determine the following limits.
b. lim x→4^− x − 5 / (x − 4)^2