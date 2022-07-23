L'Hôpital's Rule

L'Hôpital's Rule is a method used to evaluate limits that result in indeterminate forms. It states that if the limit of f(x)/g(x) as x approaches a value results in 0/0 or ∞/∞, then the limit can be found by taking the derivative of the numerator and the derivative of the denominator. This rule simplifies the process of finding limits in cases where direct evaluation is not possible.