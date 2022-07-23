One-Sided Limits

One-sided limits are used to evaluate the behavior of a function as it approaches a specific point from one side only, either from the left (denoted as x→1^-) or from the right (denoted as x→1^+). This is crucial when dealing with functions that have different behaviors on either side of a point, such as discontinuities or vertical asymptotes. In this problem, we focus on the right-hand limit as x approaches 1.