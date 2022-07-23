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Ch. 2 - Limits
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 2 - LimitsProblem 20
Chapter 2, Problem 20

Determine the following limits. 
lim x→−∞ (5 + 100/x + sin4 x3 / x2)

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Identify the limit expression: \( \lim_{x \to -\infty} \left( 5 + \frac{100}{x} + \frac{\sin^4(x^3)}{x^2} \right) \).
Recognize that as \( x \to -\infty \), the term \( \frac{100}{x} \) approaches 0 because the numerator is constant and the denominator grows without bound.
Consider the term \( \frac{\sin^4(x^3)}{x^2} \): since \( \sin(x^3) \) is bounded between -1 and 1, \( \sin^4(x^3) \) is also bounded between 0 and 1.
As \( x \to -\infty \), the denominator \( x^2 \) grows without bound, making \( \frac{\sin^4(x^3)}{x^2} \) approach 0.
Combine the results: the limit simplifies to \( 5 + 0 + 0 = 5 \), so the limit is 5.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Limits at Infinity

Limits at infinity involve evaluating the behavior of a function as the input approaches positive or negative infinity. In this context, we analyze how each term in the function behaves as x approaches negative infinity, which helps determine the overall limit.
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Dominant Terms

In limit problems, dominant terms are those that have the most significant impact on the function's value as x approaches a certain point. For large values of x (positive or negative), terms with higher powers of x typically dominate, while lower power terms and constants become negligible.
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Trigonometric Limits

Trigonometric limits involve understanding the behavior of trigonometric functions as their arguments approach certain values. In this case, the term sin^4(x^3) oscillates between 0 and 1, but its contribution diminishes when divided by x^2 as x approaches negative infinity.
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Introduction to Trigonometric Functions
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