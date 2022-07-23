Textbook Question
Determine the following limits.
lim x→−∞ (5 + 100/x + sin4 x3 / x2)
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Determine the following limits.
lim x→−∞ (5 + 100/x + sin4 x3 / x2)
Find the following limits or state that they do not exist. Assume a, b , c, and k are fixed real numbers.
lim x→−95x
Use the graph of f in the figure to find the following values or state that they do not exist. If a limit does not exist, explain why. <IMAGE>
l.
Determine the following limits.
lim t→∞ (5t2 + t sin t) / t2
Find the following limits or state that they do not exist. Assume a, b , c, and k are fixed real numbers.
lim x→4(3x−7)
Use the graph of in the figure to find the following values or state that they do not exist. If a limit does not exist, explain why. <IMAGE>