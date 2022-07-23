Textbook Question
Find the following limits or state that they do not exist. Assume a, b , c, and k are fixed real numbers.
lim x→2 (5x−6)^3/2
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Find the following limits or state that they do not exist. Assume a, b , c, and k are fixed real numbers.
lim x→2 (5x−6)^3/2
Find the following limits or state that they do not exist. Assume a, b , c, and k are fixed real numbers.
lim x→1 x^2 − 1 / x − 1
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
a. The value of does not exist.
Determine the following limits.
lim x→3- x − 4 / x^2 − 3x
Determine the following limits.
lim x→−∞ 40x^4+x^2+5x / √64x^8+x^6
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
d. . (Hint: Graph y=√x)