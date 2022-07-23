Textbook Question
Find the following limits or state that they do not exist. Assume a, b , c, and k are fixed real numbers.
lim x→2 (5x−6)^3/2
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Find the following limits or state that they do not exist. Assume a, b , c, and k are fixed real numbers.
lim x→2 (5x−6)^3/2
Determine the following limits.
lim x→∞ 6x2/(4x^2+√(16x4 + x2))
Determine the following limits.
lim x→−5^+ x − 5 / x + 5
Determine the following limits.
a. lim x→2^+ x^2 − 4x + 3 / (x − 2)^2
Determine the following limits.
lim x→−∞ 40x^4+x^2+5x / √64x^8+x^6
Determine the following limits.
b. lim t→−2^− t^3 − 5t^2 + 6t / t^4 − 4t^2