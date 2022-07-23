Textbook Question
Determine the following limits.
lim x→∞ 6x2/(4x^2+√(16x4 + x2))
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Determine the following limits.
lim x→∞ 6x2/(4x^2+√(16x4 + x2))
Find the following limits or state that they do not exist. Assume a, b , c, and k are fixed real numbers.
lim x→1 x^2 − 1 / x − 1
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
a. The value of does not exist.
Determine the following limits.
lim x→3- x − 4 / x^2 − 3x
Determine the following limits.
lim x→−∞ 40x^4+x^2+5x / √64x^8+x^6
Determine the following limits.
b. lim t→−2^− t^3 − 5t^2 + 6t / t^4 − 4t^2