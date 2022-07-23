The position of an object moving vertically along a line is given by the function . Find the average velocity of the object over the following intervals.
Determine the following limits.
lim h→0 (h + 6)^2 + (h + 6) − 42 / h
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Key Concepts
Limits
Algebraic Manipulation
L'Hôpital's Rule
Determine the following limits.
lim x→a (3x + 1)^2 − (3a + 1)^2 / x − a, where a is constant
Graph the function f(x)=e^−x / x(x+2)^2 using a graphing utility. (Experiment with your choice of a graphing window.) Use your graph to determine the following limits.
c. lim x→0^− f(x)
Graph the function f(x)=e^−x / x(x+2)^2 using a graphing utility. (Experiment with your choice of a graphing window.) Use your graph to determine the following limits.
d. lim x→0^+ f(x)
The position of an object moving vertically along a line is given by the function . Find the average velocity of the object over the following intervals.
Given the function , complete the following. <IMAGE>
Make a conjecture about the value of the limit of the slopes of the secant lines that pass through and as approaches .