Textbook Question
Find the following limits or state that they do not exist. Assume a, b , c, and k are fixed real numbers.
lim t→2+ |2t − 4|t^2 − 4
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Find the following limits or state that they do not exist. Assume a, b , c, and k are fixed real numbers.
lim t→2+ |2t − 4|t^2 − 4
Determine the interval(s) on which the following functions are continuous; then analyze the given limits.
f(x)=1+sin x / cos x; limx→π/2^− f(x); lim x→4π/3 f(x)
Evaluate each limit.
lim x→0 e^4x−1 / e^x−1
Evaluate each limit.
lim x→0+ 1−cos^2x / sin x
Analyze lim x→∞ f(x) and lim x→−∞ f(x), and then identify any horizontal asymptotes.
f(x) = (x2 − 4x + 3) / (x − 1)
Evaluate each limit.
lim x→e^2 ln^2x−5 ln x+6 lnx−2