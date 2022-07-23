Textbook Question
Evaluate each limit.
lim θ→0 (1/(2+sinθ)-1/2)/sin θ
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Evaluate each limit.
lim θ→0 (1/(2+sinθ)-1/2)/sin θ
Determine the interval(s) on which the following functions are continuous; then analyze the given limits.
f(x)=csc x;lim x→π/4f (x);lim x→2π^− f(x)
Determine the interval(s) on which the following functions are continuous; then analyze the given limits.
f(x)=1+sin x / cos x; limx→π/2^− f(x); lim x→4π/3 f(x)
Find the following limits or state that they do not exist. Assume a, b , c, and k are fixed real numbers.
lim x→4 3(x − 4)√x + 5 / 3 − √x + 5
Evaluate each limit.
lim x→0+ 1−cos^2x / sin x
Evaluate each limit.
lim x→e^2 ln^2x−5 ln x+6 lnx−2