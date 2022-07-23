Exponential Functions

Exponential functions are mathematical functions of the form f(x) = e^(kx), where e is the base of the natural logarithm and k is a constant. These functions are characterized by their rapid growth and unique properties, such as the fact that the derivative of e^x is e^x. In the limit problem, we are dealing with the exponential functions e^(4x) and e^x, which will influence the behavior of the limit as x approaches 0.