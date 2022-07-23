Textbook Question
Evaluate each limit.
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Evaluate each limit.
Suppose . Prove that , where is a constant.
Determine the following limits.
lim x→−∞ (3x7 + x2)
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample. Assume a and L are finite numbers and assume lim x→a f(x) =L
d. If |x−a|<δ, then a−δ<x<a+δ.
Determine the following limits.
lim x→π/2 1/√sin x − 1 / x + π/2
Determine the interval(s) on which the following functions are continuous.
p(x)=4x^5−3x^2+1