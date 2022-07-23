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Ch. 2 - Limits
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 2 - LimitsProblem 2.5
Chapter 2, Problem 2.5

Determine the points on the interval (0, 5) at which the following functions f have discontinuities. At each point of discontinuity, state the conditions in the continuity checklist that are violated. <IMAGE>

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Step 1: Identify the function f(x) and analyze its form. If the function is not explicitly given, assume it is a piecewise function or a rational function, as these often have discontinuities.
Step 2: Determine the types of discontinuities that can occur. Common types include removable discontinuities (holes), jump discontinuities, and infinite discontinuities (vertical asymptotes).
Step 3: Check for points where the function is undefined within the interval (0, 5). For rational functions, set the denominator equal to zero and solve for x to find potential discontinuities.
Step 4: Apply the continuity checklist at each potential point of discontinuity: (a) The function must be defined at the point, (b) The limit of the function as x approaches the point from both sides must exist, and (c) The limit must equal the function's value at that point.
Step 5: For each point where the function is discontinuous, identify which condition(s) from the continuity checklist are violated. This will help classify the type of discontinuity present.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Continuity of Functions

A function is continuous at a point if three conditions are met: the function is defined at that point, the limit of the function as it approaches that point exists, and the limit equals the function's value at that point. Understanding these conditions is crucial for identifying points of discontinuity.
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Types of Discontinuities

Discontinuities can be classified into three main types: removable, jump, and infinite. A removable discontinuity occurs when a function can be made continuous by redefining a point, a jump discontinuity involves a sudden change in function value, and an infinite discontinuity occurs when the function approaches infinity at a point.
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The Continuity Checklist

The continuity checklist is a systematic approach to determine if a function is continuous at a point. It includes checking if the function is defined at the point, if the limit exists, and if the limit equals the function's value. Violations of any of these conditions indicate a discontinuity.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Evaluate each limit. 


limxπcos2(x)+3cos(x)+2cos(x)+1{\(\displaystyle\]\lim\)_{x\(\to\[\pi\)}\(\frac{\cos^2\left(x\right)+3\cos\left(x\right)+2}{\cos^{}\]\left\)(x\(\right\))+1}}

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Textbook Question

Suppose limxa f(x)=L{\(\displaystyle\]\lim\)_{x\(\to\) a}}\(\text{ }\)f\(\left\)(x\(\right\))=L. Prove that limxa (c(f(x))=cL{\(\displaystyle\]\lim\)_{x\(\to\) a}}\(\text{ (}\)c\(\left\)(f\(\left\)(x\(\right\))\(\right\))=cL, where cc is a constant.

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Textbook Question

Determine the following limits. 

lim x→−∞ (3x7 + x2

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Textbook Question

Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample. Assume a and L are finite numbers and assume lim x→a f(x) =L


d. If |x−a|<δ, then a−δ<x<a+δ.

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Textbook Question

Determine the following limits.


lim x→π/2 1/√sin x − 1 / x + π/2

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Textbook Question

Determine the interval(s) on which the following functions are continuous. 

p(x)=4x^5−3x^2+1

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