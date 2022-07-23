Textbook Question
Suppose . Prove that , where is a constant.
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Suppose . Prove that , where is a constant.
Determine the points on the interval (0, 5) at which the following functions f have discontinuities. At each point of discontinuity, state the conditions in the continuity checklist that are violated. <IMAGE>
Determine the following limits.
lim x→π/2 1/√sin x − 1 / x + π/2
Determine the interval(s) on which the following functions are continuous.
p(x)=4x^5−3x^2+1
Suppose |f(x) − 5|<0.1 whenever 0<x<5. Find all values of δ>0 such that |f(x) − 5|<0.1 whenever 0<|x−2|<δ.
Determine the interval(s) on which the following functions are continuous. At which finite endpoints of the intervals of continuity is f continuous from the left or continuous from the right?
f(z)=(z−1)^3/4