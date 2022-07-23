Limit of a Function

The limit of a function describes the behavior of the function as the input approaches a certain value. Formally, we say that the limit of f(x) as x approaches a is L if, for every small positive number ε, there exists a corresponding small positive number δ such that whenever 0 < |x - a| < δ, it follows that |f(x) - L| < ε. This concept is fundamental in calculus as it lays the groundwork for continuity and differentiability.