Textbook Question
Determine the following limits.
b.
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Determine the following limits.
b.
The graph of ℎ in the figure has vertical asymptotes at x=−2 and x=3. Analyze the following limits. <IMAGE>
lim x→−2^+ h(x)
The hyperbolic cosine function, denoted , is used to model the shape of a hanging cable (a telephone wire, for example). It is defined as .
b. Evaluate . Use symmetry and part (a) to sketch a plausible graph for .
Use the graph of in the figure to find the following values or state that they do not exist. <IMAGE>
Use analytic methods to find the value of lim x→π/4 cos 2x / cos x − sin x.
Determine the following limits.
b.