Determine the following limits at infinity.
lim t→∞ et,lim t→−∞ e^t,and lim t→∞ e^−t
Determine the following limits at infinity.
lim t→∞ et,lim t→−∞ e^t,and lim t→∞ e^−t
Use a graph of f to estimate or to show that the limit does not exist. Evaluate f(x) near to support your conjecture.
Consider the position function s(t)=−16t^2+128t (Exercise 13). Complete the following table with the appropriate average velocities. Then make a conjecture about the value of the instantaneous velocity at t=1. <IMAGE>
Determine and for the following functions. Then give the horizontal asymptotes of (if any).
Use analytical methods and/or a graphing utility to identify the vertical asymptotes (if any) of the following functions.
h(x)=e^x(x+1)^3
The following table gives the position of an object moving along a line at time . Determine the average velocities over the time intervals , , and . Then make a conjecture about the value of the instantaneous velocity at . <IMAGE>