Determine the following limits at infinity.
lim t→∞ et,lim t→−∞ e^t,and lim t→∞ e^−t
Determine the following limits at infinity.
lim t→∞ et,lim t→−∞ e^t,and lim t→∞ e^−t
If a function f represents a system that varies in time, the existence of lim means that the system reaches a steady state (or equilibrium). For the following systems, determine whether a steady state exists and give the steady-state value.
The population of a colony of squirrels is given by .
Consider the position function s(t)=−16t^2+128t (Exercise 13). Complete the following table with the appropriate average velocities. Then make a conjecture about the value of the instantaneous velocity at t=1. <IMAGE>
Use analytical methods and/or a graphing utility to identify the vertical asymptotes (if any) of the following functions.
h(x)=e^x(x+1)^3
The following table gives the position of an object moving along a line at time . Determine the average velocities over the time intervals , , and . Then make a conjecture about the value of the instantaneous velocity at . <IMAGE>
Evaluate each limit and justify your answer.
lim x→1 (x+5x / x+2)^4