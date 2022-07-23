Determine the following limits at infinity.
lim t→∞ et,lim t→−∞ e^t,and lim t→∞ e^−t
Determine the following limits at infinity.
lim t→∞ et,lim t→−∞ e^t,and lim t→∞ e^−t
If a function f represents a system that varies in time, the existence of lim means that the system reaches a steady state (or equilibrium). For the following systems, determine whether a steady state exists and give the steady-state value.
The population of a colony of squirrels is given by .
Determine and for the following functions. Then give the horizontal asymptotes of (if any).
The following table gives the position of an object moving along a line at time . Determine the average velocities over the time intervals , , and . Then make a conjecture about the value of the instantaneous velocity at . <IMAGE>
Evaluate each limit and justify your answer.
lim x→1 (x+5x / x+2)^4
Find polynomials p and q such that f=p/q is undefined at 1 and 2, but f has a vertical asymptote only at 2. Sketch a graph of your function.