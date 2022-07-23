Textbook Question
Sketch a graph of y=2^x and carefully draw three secant lines connecting the points P(0, 1) and Q(x,2^x), for x=−3,−2, and −1.
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Sketch a graph of y=2^x and carefully draw three secant lines connecting the points P(0, 1) and Q(x,2^x), for x=−3,−2, and −1.
Find functions f and g such that lim x→1 f(x)=0 and lim x→1 (f(x)g(x))=5.
Find the horizontal asymptotes of each function using limits at infinity.
f(x) = (2ex + 3) / (ex + 1)
Evaluate lim x→1 3√x − 1 / x (Hint: x−1=(3√x)^3−1^3.)
Find the horizontal asymptotes of each function using limits at infinity.
f(x) = (3e5x + 7e6x) / (9e5x + 14e6x)
Find constants b and c in the polynomial p(x)=x^2+bx+c such that lim x→2 p(x) / x−2=6. Are the constants unique?