Product of Limits

The product of limits states that if the limits of two functions exist, the limit of their product can be found by multiplying the individual limits. However, if one of the limits is zero, as in lim x→1 f(x) = 0, we must carefully consider the behavior of the second function g(x) to achieve a non-zero limit for their product, specifically lim x→1 (f(x)g(x)) = 5.