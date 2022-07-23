Textbook Question
Suppose x lies in the interval (1, 3) with x≠2. Find the smallest positive value of δ such that the inequality 0<|x−2|<δ is true.
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Suppose x lies in the interval (1, 3) with x≠2. Find the smallest positive value of δ such that the inequality 0<|x−2|<δ is true.
Evaluate and.
Use a graph of f to estimate or to show that the limit does not exist. Evaluate f(x) near to support your conjecture.
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Evaluate each limit and justify your answer.
lim x→0 (x^8−3x^6−1)^40
Evaluate lim x→∞ f(x) and lim x→−∞ f(x) sing the figure. <IMAGE>
Use the precise definition of a limit to prove the following limits. Specify a relationship between ε and δ that guarantees the limit exists.
lim x→3 x^3=27