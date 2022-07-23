Textbook Question
Determine the following limits.
lim w→∞ (ln w2) / (ln w3 + 1)
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Determine the following limits.
lim w→∞ (ln w2) / (ln w3 + 1)
Describe the end behavior of g(x) = e-2x.
Use a graph of f to estimate or to show that the limit does not exist. Evaluate f(x) near to support your conjecture.
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Evaluate each limit and justify your answer.
lim x→0 (x^8−3x^6−1)^40
Find the following limits or state that they do not exist. Assume a, b, c, and k are fixed real numbers.
Evaluate lim x→∞ f(x) and lim x→−∞ f(x) sing the figure. <IMAGE>