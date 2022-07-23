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Ch. 2 - Limits
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 2 - LimitsProblem 2.31
Chapter 2, Problem 2.31

Evaluate each limit and justify your answer. 
lim x→0 (x^8−3x^6−1)^40

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Identify the limit expression: \(\lim_{x \to 0} (x^8 - 3x^6 - 1)^{40}\).
Evaluate the expression inside the limit as \(x\) approaches 0: \(x^8 - 3x^6 - 1\). Substitute \(x = 0\) to get \(0^8 - 3(0)^6 - 1 = -1\).
Since the expression inside the limit approaches a constant value, \(-1\), as \(x\) approaches 0, the limit simplifies to \((-1)^{40}\).
Recognize that \((-1)^{40}\) is a power of \(-1\). Since 40 is an even number, \((-1)^{40}\) equals 1.
Conclude that the limit is 1, as the expression simplifies to a constant value.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Limits

A limit is a fundamental concept in calculus that describes the behavior of a function as its input approaches a certain value. In this case, we are interested in the limit of the function as x approaches 0. Understanding limits is crucial for evaluating functions that may not be directly computable at specific points.
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Polynomial Functions

Polynomial functions are expressions that involve variables raised to whole number powers, combined using addition, subtraction, and multiplication. The expression in the limit, (x^8−3x^6−1), is a polynomial function. Analyzing polynomial functions helps in determining their behavior at specific points, such as identifying leading terms and their contributions to the limit.
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Introduction to Polynomial Functions

Continuous Functions

A function is continuous at a point if the limit of the function as it approaches that point equals the function's value at that point. In evaluating the limit of the given polynomial raised to a power, we can apply the property of continuity, which allows us to substitute the limit value directly into the function, simplifying the evaluation process.
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Intro to Continuity
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