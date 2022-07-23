Textbook Question
a. Estimate lim x→π/4 cos 2x / cos x − sin x by making a table of values of cos 2x / cos x − sin x for values of x approaching π/4. Round your estimate to four digits.
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a. Estimate lim x→π/4 cos 2x / cos x − sin x by making a table of values of cos 2x / cos x − sin x for values of x approaching π/4. Round your estimate to four digits.
Complete the following sentences in terms of a limit.
a. A function is continuous from the left at a if _____.
Determine the following limits.
a.
Tangent lines with zero slope
a. Graph the function f(x)=x^2−4x+3.
a. Use a graphing utility to estimate lim x→0 tan 2x / sin x, lim x→0 tan 3x / sin x, and lim x→0 tan 4x / sin x.
Graph the function f(x)=e^−x / x(x+2)^2 using a graphing utility. (Experiment with your choice of a graphing window.) Use your graph to determine the following limits.
a. lim x→−2^+ f(x)