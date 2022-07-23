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Ch. 2 - Limits
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 2 - LimitsProblem 2.4.29a
Chapter 2, Problem 2.4.29a

Determine the following limits.


a. limx2+1x(x2){\(\displaystyle\]\lim\)_{x\(\to\)2^{+}}}\(\frac{1}{\sqrt{x\left(x-2\right)}\)}

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1
Step 1: Identify the limit expression: \( \lim_{x \to 2^{+}} \frac{1}{\sqrt{x(x-2)}} \). This is a one-sided limit as \( x \) approaches 2 from the right.
Step 2: Analyze the behavior of the expression as \( x \to 2^{+} \). Note that \( x - 2 \) approaches 0 from the positive side, making the expression inside the square root approach 0.
Step 3: Consider the expression \( \sqrt{x(x-2)} \). As \( x \to 2^{+} \), \( x \) is slightly greater than 2, so \( x(x-2) \) is a small positive number, and \( \sqrt{x(x-2)} \) is also a small positive number.
Step 4: Evaluate the behavior of the entire fraction \( \frac{1}{\sqrt{x(x-2)}} \). As \( \sqrt{x(x-2)} \) approaches 0 from the positive side, the fraction approaches infinity.
Step 5: Conclude that the limit is \( +\infty \) as \( x \to 2^{+} \), since the denominator approaches 0 from the positive side, causing the fraction to grow without bound.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Limits

A limit is a fundamental concept in calculus that describes the behavior of a function as its input approaches a certain value. It helps in understanding how functions behave near points of interest, including points where they may not be defined. In this question, we are specifically looking at the limit as x approaches 2 from the right, which is denoted as x → 2⁺.
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One-Sided Limits

One-Sided Limits

One-sided limits refer to the value that a function approaches as the input approaches a specific point from one side only. The limit from the right (denoted as x → c⁺) considers values greater than c, while the limit from the left (x → c⁻) considers values less than c. This distinction is crucial in this problem, as we are evaluating the limit as x approaches 2 from the right.
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One-Sided Limits

Square Root Function

The square root function, denoted as √x, is defined for non-negative values of x and is important in this limit problem. The expression under the square root, x(x - 2), must be non-negative for the limit to be defined. Understanding the behavior of the square root function near critical points, such as where the argument becomes zero, is essential for evaluating the limit correctly.
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Multiplying & Dividing Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

The graph of f in the figure has vertical asymptotes at x=1 and x=2. Analyze the following limits. <IMAGE>

lim x→1^− f(x)

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Textbook Question

Complete the following steps for the given functions. 


a. Find the slant asymptote of ff.


f(x)=x22x+53x2f\(\left\)(x\(\right\))=\(\frac{x^2-2x+5}{3x-2}\)

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Textbook Question

Complete the following steps for the given functions. 


a. Find the slant asymptote of ff.


f(x)=3x22x+53x+4f\(\left\)(x\(\right\))=\(\frac{3x^2-2x+5}{3x+4}\)

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Textbook Question

Given the graph of f in the following figures, find the slope of the secant line that passes through (0,0) and (h,f(h))in terms of h, for h>0 and h<0.


f(x)=x1/3 <IMAGE>

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Textbook Question

The hyperbolic cosine function, denoted cosh(x)\(\cosh\]\left\)(x\(\right\)), is used to model the shape of a hanging cable (a telephone wire, for example). It is defined as cosh(x)=ex+ex2\(\cosh\]\left\)(x\(\right\))=\(\frac{e^{x}\)+e^{-x}}{2}.


a. Determine its end behavior by analyzing limxcosh(x){\(\displaystyle\[\lim\)_{x\(\to\]\infty\)}{\(\cosh\)(x)}} and limxcosh(x){\(\displaystyle\]\lim\)_{x\(\to\)-\(\infty\)}{\(\cosh\)(x)}}.

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Textbook Question

A rock is dropped off the edge of a cliff, and its distance s (in feet) from the top of the cliff after t seconds is s(t)=16t^2. Assume the distance from the top of the cliff to the ground is 96 ft.


a. When will the rock strike the ground? 

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