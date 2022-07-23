The graph of f in the figure has vertical asymptotes at x=1 and x=2. Analyze the following limits. <IMAGE>
lim x→1^− f(x)
The graph of f in the figure has vertical asymptotes at x=1 and x=2. Analyze the following limits. <IMAGE>
lim x→1^− f(x)
Complete the following steps for the given functions.
a. Find the slant asymptote of .
Complete the following steps for the given functions.
a. Find the slant asymptote of .
Given the graph of f in the following figures, find the slope of the secant line that passes through (0,0) and (h,f(h))in terms of h, for h>0 and h<0.
f(x)=x1/3 <IMAGE>
The hyperbolic cosine function, denoted , is used to model the shape of a hanging cable (a telephone wire, for example). It is defined as .
a. Determine its end behavior by analyzing and .
A rock is dropped off the edge of a cliff, and its distance s (in feet) from the top of the cliff after t seconds is s(t)=16t^2. Assume the distance from the top of the cliff to the ground is 96 ft.
a. When will the rock strike the ground?