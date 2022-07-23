Textbook Question
The graph of f in the figure has vertical asymptotes at x=1 and x=2. Analyze the following limits. <IMAGE>
lim x→1^− f(x)
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The graph of f in the figure has vertical asymptotes at x=1 and x=2. Analyze the following limits. <IMAGE>
lim x→1^− f(x)
Determine the following limits.
a.
Complete the following steps for the given functions.
a. Find the slant asymptote of .
Complete the following steps for the given functions.
a. Find the slant asymptote of .
A rock is dropped off the edge of a cliff, and its distance s (in feet) from the top of the cliff after t seconds is s(t)=16t^2. Assume the distance from the top of the cliff to the ground is 96 ft.
a. When will the rock strike the ground?
Find the intervals on which the following functions are continuous. Specify right- or left-continuity at the finite endpoints.