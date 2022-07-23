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Ch. 2 - Limits
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 2 - LimitsProblem 2.5.84a
Chapter 2, Problem 2.5.84a

The hyperbolic cosine function, denoted cosh(x)\(\cosh\]\left\)(x\(\right\)), is used to model the shape of a hanging cable (a telephone wire, for example). It is defined as cosh(x)=ex+ex2\(\cosh\]\left\)(x\(\right\))=\(\frac{e^{x}\)+e^{-x}}{2}.


a. Determine its end behavior by analyzing limxcosh(x){\(\displaystyle\[\lim\)_{x\(\to\]\infty\)}{\(\cosh\)(x)}} and limxcosh(x){\(\displaystyle\]\lim\)_{x\(\to\)-\(\infty\)}{\(\cosh\)(x)}}.

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Step 1: Recall the definition of the hyperbolic cosine function: \( \cosh(x) = \frac{e^x + e^{-x}}{2} \).
Step 2: To find the end behavior as \( x \to \infty \), consider the terms \( e^x \) and \( e^{-x} \). As \( x \to \infty \), \( e^x \) grows very large while \( e^{-x} \) approaches zero.
Step 3: Therefore, as \( x \to \infty \), \( \cosh(x) \approx \frac{e^x}{2} \), which implies that \( \cosh(x) \to \infty \).
Step 4: Now, consider the behavior as \( x \to -\infty \). In this case, \( e^x \) approaches zero and \( e^{-x} \) grows very large.
Step 5: Thus, as \( x \to -\infty \), \( \cosh(x) \approx \frac{e^{-x}}{2} \), which also implies that \( \cosh(x) \to \infty \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hyperbolic Functions

Hyperbolic functions, such as the hyperbolic cosine (cosh), are analogs of trigonometric functions but are based on hyperbolas instead of circles. The hyperbolic cosine function is defined as cosh(x) = (e^x + e^(-x))/2, where e is the base of the natural logarithm. These functions are useful in various applications, including modeling shapes and phenomena in physics and engineering.
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Properties of Functions

Limits

Limits are a fundamental concept in calculus that describe the behavior of a function as its input approaches a certain value. In this context, we analyze the limits of the hyperbolic cosine function as x approaches positive and negative infinity. Understanding limits helps determine the end behavior of functions, which is crucial for graphing and analyzing their properties.
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One-Sided Limits

End Behavior of Functions

The end behavior of a function refers to how the function behaves as the input values approach positive or negative infinity. For the hyperbolic cosine function, analyzing its limits at infinity reveals that it grows without bound as x approaches positive infinity and approaches a constant value as x approaches negative infinity. This information is essential for understanding the overall shape and characteristics of the function's graph.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The graph of f in the figure has vertical asymptotes at x=1 and x=2. Analyze the following limits. <IMAGE>

lim x→1^− f(x)

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Textbook Question

Determine the following limits.


a. limx2+1x(x2){\(\displaystyle\]\lim\)_{x\(\to\)2^{+}}}\(\frac{1}{\sqrt{x\left(x-2\right)}\)}

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Textbook Question

Complete the following steps for the given functions. 


a. Find the slant asymptote of ff.


f(x)=x22x+53x2f\(\left\)(x\(\right\))=\(\frac{x^2-2x+5}{3x-2}\)

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Textbook Question

Complete the following steps for the given functions. 


a. Find the slant asymptote of ff.


f(x)=3x22x+53x+4f\(\left\)(x\(\right\))=\(\frac{3x^2-2x+5}{3x+4}\)

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Textbook Question

A rock is dropped off the edge of a cliff, and its distance s (in feet) from the top of the cliff after t seconds is s(t)=16t^2. Assume the distance from the top of the cliff to the ground is 96 ft.


a. When will the rock strike the ground? 

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Textbook Question

Find the intervals on which the following functions are continuous. Specify right- or left-continuity at the finite endpoints.

h(x)=2xx325xh\(\left\)(x\(\right\))=\(\frac{2x}{x^3-25x}\)

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