The hyperbolic cosine function, denoted cosh ( x ) \(\cosh\]\left\)(x\(\right\)) , is used to model the shape of a hanging cable (a telephone wire, for example). It is defined as cosh ( x ) = e x + e − x 2 \(\cosh\]\left\)(x\(\right\))=\(\frac{e^{x}\)+e^{-x}}{2} .



