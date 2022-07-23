Fixed Point Iteration

Fixed point iteration is a technique used to find solutions to equations of the form x = g(x). In this case, we can rearrange the equation x = cos(x) to g(x) = cos(x). By iteratively substituting values into g(x), we can converge to a fixed point, which represents the solution to the original equation. This method is particularly useful when the function g(x) is continuous and the interval is chosen appropriately.