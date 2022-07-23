Use the graph of f in the figure to find the following values or state that they do not exist. If a limit does not exist, explain why. <IMAGE>
d.
Use the graph of f in the figure to find the following values or state that they do not exist. If a limit does not exist, explain why. <IMAGE>
d.
Use the graph of f in the figure to find the following values or state that they do not exist. If a limit does not exist, explain why. <IMAGE>
a. f(1)
Use the graph of g(x) in the figure to find the following values or state that they do not exist. If a limit does not exist, explain why. <IMAGE>
Determine the following limits.
lim t→∞ (5t2 + t sin t) / t2
Use the graph of in the figure to find the following values or state that they do not exist. If a limit does not exist, explain why. <IMAGE>
Use the graph of f in the figure to find the following values or state that they do not exist. If a limit does not exist, explain why. <IMAGE>
h.