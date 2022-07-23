Skip to main content
Ch. 2 - Limits
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 2 - LimitsProblem 18
Chapter 2, Problem 18

Determine the following limits. 
lim t→∞ (5t2 + t sin t) / t2

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the dominant terms in the numerator and the denominator. In this case, the dominant term in the numerator is \$5t^2\( and in the denominator is \)t^2$.
Divide every term in the numerator and the denominator by \(t^2\) to simplify the expression.
The expression becomes \(\frac{5t^2}{t^2} + \frac{t \sin t}{t^2}\) in the numerator and \(\frac{t^2}{t^2}\) in the denominator.
Simplify the expression to \(5 + \frac{\sin t}{t}\).
Evaluate the limit as \(t \to \infty\). The term \(\frac{\sin t}{t}\) approaches 0 as \(t\) becomes very large, so the limit is determined by the constant term 5.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
5m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Limits at Infinity

Limits at infinity involve evaluating the behavior of a function as the variable approaches infinity. This concept is crucial for understanding how functions behave for very large values, which often simplifies the analysis of rational functions and helps determine horizontal asymptotes.
Recommended video:
05:50
One-Sided Limits

Dominant Terms

In the context of limits, dominant terms are the terms in a polynomial or rational function that have the greatest impact on the function's value as the variable approaches infinity. Identifying these terms allows for simplification of the limit, as lower-order terms become negligible compared to the dominant ones.
Recommended video:
2:02
Simplifying Trig Expressions Example 1

L'Hôpital's Rule

L'Hôpital's Rule is a method used to evaluate limits that result in indeterminate forms, such as 0/0 or ∞/∞. By differentiating the numerator and denominator separately, this rule can simplify the limit calculation, making it easier to find the limit's value as the variable approaches a specific point or infinity.
Recommended video:
Guided course
5:50
Power Rules
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Use the graph of f in the figure to find the following values or state that they do not exist. If a limit does not exist, explain why. <IMAGE>


l. limx2f(x)\(\lim\)_{x\(\to\)2}f\(\left\)(x\(\right\))

413
views
Textbook Question

Use the graph of f in the figure to find the following values or state that they do not exist. If a limit does not exist, explain why. <IMAGE>


d. limx1f(x)\(\lim\)_{x\(\to\)1}f\(\left\)(x\(\right\))

324
views
Textbook Question

Use the graph of g(x) in the figure to find the following values or state that they do not exist. If a limit does not exist, explain why. <IMAGE>

limx4g(x)\(\lim\)_{x\(\to\)4}g\(\left\)(x\(\right\))

324
views
Textbook Question

Find the following limits or state that they do not exist. Assume a, b , c, and k are fixed real numbers.


lim x→4(3x−7)

247
views
Textbook Question

Use the graph of g(x)g(x) in the figure to find the following values or state that they do not exist. If a limit does not exist, explain why. <IMAGE>


limx2g(x)\(\lim\)_{x\(\to\)2}g\(\left\)(x\(\right\))

347
views
Textbook Question

Use the graph of f in the figure to find the following values or state that they do not exist. If a limit does not exist, explain why. <IMAGE>


h. limx3f(x)\(\lim\)_{x\(\to\)3}f\(\left\)(x\(\right\))

353
views