Textbook Question
Use the graph of f in the figure to evaluate the function or analyze the limit. <IMAGE>
lim x→3 f(x)
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Use the graph of f in the figure to evaluate the function or analyze the limit. <IMAGE>
lim x→3 f(x)
Determine the following limits at infinity.
lim x→ ∞ x^−6
Use the graph of in the figure to find the following values or state that they do not exist. <IMAGE>
Estimate lim θ→0 sin 2θ / sin θ using the graph in part (a).
Determine the following limits at infinity.
lim x→−∞ x^−11
Assume lim x→1 f(x)=8,lim x→1 g(x)=3, and lim x→1 h(x)=2 Compute the following limits and state the limit laws used to justify your computations.
lim x→1 (4f(x))