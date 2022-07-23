Skip to main content
Ch. 2 - Limits
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 2 - LimitsProblem 5c
Chapter 2, Problem 5c

Use the graph of ff in the figure to find the following values or state that they do not exist. <IMAGE>
f(0)f\(\left\)(0\(\right\))

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the point on the graph where the input value is 0. This corresponds to the x-coordinate of 0 on the graph.
Locate the y-coordinate of the point where the graph intersects the vertical line x = 0. This y-coordinate is the value of f(0).
Check if the graph is continuous at x = 0. If the graph has a hole, jump, or asymptote at this point, f(0) may not exist.
If the graph is continuous and there is a clear point at x = 0, then the y-coordinate of this point is the value of f(0).
If the graph is not continuous at x = 0, or if there is no point on the graph at x = 0, then state that f(0) does not exist.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Function Evaluation

Function evaluation involves determining the output of a function for a specific input value. In this case, evaluating f(0) means finding the value of the function f when the input is 0. This process is essential for understanding how functions behave at particular points and is foundational in calculus.
Recommended video:
4:26
Evaluating Composed Functions

Graph Interpretation

Graph interpretation is the ability to analyze and extract information from a graphical representation of a function. It includes identifying key features such as intercepts, maxima, minima, and discontinuities. Understanding how to read a graph is crucial for answering questions about function values and behaviors visually.
Recommended video:
06:15
Graphing The Derivative

Existence of Function Values

The existence of function values refers to whether a function is defined at a particular input. For instance, if f(0) does not exist, it indicates that the function is either undefined or has a discontinuity at that point. Recognizing when a function value exists or does not is vital for accurate analysis in calculus.
Recommended video:
06:37
Average Value of a Function
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Use the graph of f in the figure to evaluate the function or analyze the limit. <IMAGE>

lim x→3 f(x)

322
views
Textbook Question

Determine the following limits at infinity.


lim x→ ∞ x^−6

358
views
Textbook Question

Use the graph of ff in the figure to find the following values or state that they do not exist. <IMAGE>

f(1)f\(\left\)(1\(\right\))

396
views
Textbook Question

Estimate lim θ→0 sin 2θ / sin θ using the graph in part (a).

412
views
Textbook Question

Determine the following limits at infinity.


lim x→−∞ x^−11

406
views
Textbook Question

Assume lim x→1 f(x)=8,lim x→1 g(x)=3, and lim x→1 h(x)=2 Compute the following limits and state the limit laws used to justify your computations.


lim x→1 (4f(x))

299
views