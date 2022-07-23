Determine the following limits.
lim θ→π/2 sin^2 θ − 5 sin θ + 4 / sin^2 θ − 1
Determine the following limits.
lim θ→π/2 sin^2 θ − 5 sin θ + 4 / sin^2 θ − 1
Determine the interval(s) on which the following functions are continuous.
f(x)=1 / x^2−4
If a function f represents a system that varies in time, the existence of lim means that the system reaches a steady state (or equilibrium). For the following systems, determine whether a steady state exists and give the steady-state value.
The population of a bacteria culture is given by .
Determine the points on the interval (0, 5) at which the following functions f have discontinuities. At each point of discontinuity, state the conditions in the continuity checklist that are violated. <IMAGE>
Determine and for the following functions. Then give the horizontal asymptotes of (if any).
Determine the following limits.