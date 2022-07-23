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Ch. 2 - Limits
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 2 - LimitsProblem 2.6.29
Chapter 2, Problem 2.6.29

Determine the interval(s) on which the following functions are continuous. 
f(x)=1 / x^2−4

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1
Identify the type of function: \( f(x) = \frac{1}{x^2 - 4} \) is a rational function, which is continuous everywhere in its domain.
Determine where the denominator is zero: Set \( x^2 - 4 = 0 \) and solve for \( x \).
Solve the equation: \( x^2 - 4 = 0 \) can be factored as \( (x - 2)(x + 2) = 0 \), giving solutions \( x = 2 \) and \( x = -2 \).
Identify the points of discontinuity: The function is discontinuous at \( x = 2 \) and \( x = -2 \) because the denominator is zero at these points.
Determine the intervals of continuity: The function is continuous on the intervals \((-\infty, -2)\), \((-2, 2)\), and \((2, \infty)\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Continuity of Functions

A function is continuous at a point if the limit of the function as it approaches that point equals the function's value at that point. For a function to be continuous over an interval, it must be continuous at every point within that interval. This means there are no breaks, jumps, or asymptotes in the function's graph.
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Intro to Continuity

Identifying Discontinuities

Discontinuities in a function can occur at points where the function is undefined, such as division by zero. For the function f(x) = 1 / (x^2 - 4), we need to find values of x that make the denominator zero, as these points will indicate where the function is discontinuous. In this case, x^2 - 4 = 0 leads to x = ±2.
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Intro to Continuity Example 1

Intervals of Continuity

Once discontinuities are identified, the next step is to determine the intervals where the function remains continuous. For f(x) = 1 / (x^2 - 4), the function is continuous on the intervals that do not include the points of discontinuity. Thus, the intervals of continuity for this function are (-∞, -2) and (-2, 2) and (2, ∞).
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Intro to Continuity Example 1
Related Practice
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