Textbook Question
Use the precise definition of a limit to prove the following limits. Specify a relationship between ε and δ that guarantees the limit exists.
lim x→1 x^4=1
406
views
Use the precise definition of a limit to prove the following limits. Specify a relationship between ε and δ that guarantees the limit exists.
lim x→1 x^4=1
Find the following limits or state that they do not exist. Assume a, b, c, and k are fixed real numbers.
Determine the following limits.
lim θ→π/2 sin^2 θ − 5 sin θ + 4 / sin^2 θ − 1
Determine the interval(s) on which the following functions are continuous.
f(x)=1 / x^2−4
Determine and for the following functions. Then give the horizontal asymptotes of (if any).
Determine the following limits.