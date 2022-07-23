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Ch. 2 - Limits
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 2 - LimitsProblem 2.5.64
Chapter 2, Problem 2.5.64

If a function f represents a system that varies in time, the existence of lim limtf(t){\(\displaystyle\[\lim\)_{t\(\rightarrow\]\infty\)}{f(t)}} means that the system reaches a steady state (or equilibrium). For the following systems, determine whether a steady state exists and give the steady-state value.


The population of a bacteria culture is given by p(t)=2500t+1p\(\left\)(t\(\right\))=\(\frac{2500}{t+1}\).

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1
Identify the function given: \( p(t) = \frac{2500}{t+1} \).
Understand that we need to find \( \lim_{t \to \infty} p(t) \) to determine if a steady state exists.
Set up the limit: \( \lim_{t \to \infty} \frac{2500}{t+1} \).
Recognize that as \( t \to \infty \), the denominator \( t+1 \) becomes very large, making the fraction approach zero.
Conclude that the limit is zero, indicating the system reaches a steady state at a population of 0.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Limits

In calculus, a limit describes the behavior of a function as its input approaches a certain value. Specifically, the limit as t approaches infinity examines how the function behaves as time progresses indefinitely. Understanding limits is crucial for determining the long-term behavior of dynamic systems, such as whether they stabilize or diverge.
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Steady State

A steady state in a system occurs when the variables of interest no longer change over time, indicating that the system has reached equilibrium. Mathematically, this is represented by the existence of a limit as time approaches infinity. In the context of the given function, identifying the steady-state value involves evaluating the limit of the population function as time increases.
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Intro to Continuity Example 1

Population Dynamics

Population dynamics is a field of study that examines how populations change over time due to various factors such as birth, death, and resource availability. The function provided, p(t) = 2500/(t+1), models the growth of a bacterial culture, illustrating how the population evolves and approaches a maximum capacity as time progresses. Understanding these dynamics is essential for analyzing the behavior of biological systems.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Use the precise definition of a limit to prove the following limits. Specify a relationship between ε and δ that guarantees the limit exists.

lim x→1 x^4=1

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Textbook Question

Find the following limits or state that they do not exist. Assume a, b, c, and k are fixed real numbers.


limxxcos(x){\(\displaystyle\]\lim\)_{x\(\to\[\infty\)}{x\(\cos\]\left\)(x\(\right\))}}

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Textbook Question

Determine the following limits.

lim θ→π/2 sin^2 θ − 5 sin θ + 4 / sin^2 θ − 1

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Textbook Question

Determine the interval(s) on which the following functions are continuous. 

f(x)=1 / x^2−4

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Textbook Question

Determine limxf(x)\(\lim\)_{x\(\rightarrow\]\infty\)}f\(\left\)(x\(\right\)) and limxf(x)\(\lim\)_{x\(\rightarrow\)-\(\infty\)}f\(\left\)(x\(\right\)) for the following functions. Then give the horizontal asymptotes of ff (if any).


f(x)=4x3+12x3+16x6+1f\(\left\)(x\(\right\))=\(\frac{4x^3+1}{2x^3+\sqrt{16x^6+1}\)}

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Textbook Question

Determine the following limits.


limθ02+sinθ1cos2θ{\(\displaystyle\[\lim\)_{\(\theta\]\to\)0}}\(\frac{2+\sin\theta}{1-\cos^2\theta}\)

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