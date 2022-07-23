Textbook Question
A circle has an initial radius of 50 ft when the radius begins decreasing at a rate of 2 ft/min. What is the rate of change of the area at the instant the radius is 10 ft?
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A circle has an initial radius of 50 ft when the radius begins decreasing at a rate of 2 ft/min. What is the rate of change of the area at the instant the radius is 10 ft?
15–48. Derivatives Find the derivative of the following functions.
P = 40/1+2^-t
{Use of Tech} Difference quotients Suppose f is differentiable for all x and consider the function D(x) = f(x+0.01)-f(x) / 0.01 For the following functions, graph D on the given interval, and explain why the graph appears as it does. What is the relationship between the functions f and D?
f(x) = sin x on [−π,π]
Find the slope of the curve x²+y³=2 at each point where y=1 (see figure). <IMAGE>
Find the derivative of the following functions.
y = x² (1 - In x²)
9–61. Evaluate and simplify y'.
y = x^√x+1