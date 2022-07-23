Textbook Question
If f′(x)=3x+2, find the slope of the line tangent to the curve y=f(x) at x=1, 2, and 3.
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If f′(x)=3x+2, find the slope of the line tangent to the curve y=f(x) at x=1, 2, and 3.
A circle has an initial radius of 50 ft when the radius begins decreasing at a rate of 2 ft/min. What is the rate of change of the area at the instant the radius is 10 ft?
15–48. Derivatives Find the derivative of the following functions.
P = 40/1+2^-t
Use Theorem 3.10 to evaluate the following limits.
lim x🠂0 (tan 7x) / (sin x)
13–40. Evaluate the derivative of the following functions.
f(x) = 1/tan^−1(x²+4)
Find the derivative of the following functions.
y = x² (1 - In x²)