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Ch. 3 - Derivatives
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 3 - DerivativesProblem 3.52
Chapter 3, Problem 3.52

Derivatives of products and quotients Find the derivative of the following functions by first expanding or simplifying the expression. Simplify your answers. 
h(x) = √x (√x-x³/²)

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Step 1: Begin by expanding the expression h(x) = \(\sqrt{x}\)(\(\sqrt{x}\) - x^{3/2}). Distribute \(\sqrt{x}\) across the terms inside the parentheses.
Step 2: Simplify the expression by multiplying \(\sqrt{x}\) with each term inside the parentheses: \(\sqrt{x}\) \(\cdot\) \(\sqrt{x}\) - \(\sqrt{x}\) \(\cdot\) x^{3/2}.
Step 3: Recognize that \(\sqrt{x}\) \(\cdot\) \(\sqrt{x}\) = x^{1/2} \(\cdot\) x^{1/2} = x^{1/2 + 1/2} = x^1 = x.
Step 4: Simplify the second term: \(\sqrt{x}\) \(\cdot\) x^{3/2} = x^{1/2} \(\cdot\) x^{3/2} = x^{1/2 + 3/2} = x^2.
Step 5: Combine the simplified terms to get h(x) = x - x^2. Now, find the derivative h'(x) by differentiating each term separately: h'(x) = \(\frac{d}{dx}\)(x) - \(\frac{d}{dx}\)(x^2).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Product Rule

The Product Rule is a fundamental principle in calculus used to find the derivative of the product of two functions. If u(x) and v(x) are two differentiable functions, the derivative of their product is given by (u*v)' = u'v + uv'. This rule is essential when dealing with functions that are multiplied together, as it allows for the correct application of differentiation.
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Quotient Rule

The Quotient Rule is another key differentiation technique used when finding the derivative of a function that is the ratio of two other functions. If u(x) and v(x) are differentiable functions, the derivative of their quotient is given by (u/v)' = (u'v - uv')/v². This rule is crucial for simplifying expressions where one function is divided by another.
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Simplification of Expressions

Simplification of expressions involves rewriting a mathematical expression in a more manageable or understandable form. In calculus, this often includes factoring, expanding, or combining like terms to make differentiation easier. For the function h(x) = √x (√x - x³/²), simplifying the expression before applying differentiation rules can lead to a more straightforward calculation of the derivative.
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