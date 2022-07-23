Find y'' for the following functions.
y = cos θ sin θ
Find y'' for the following functions.
y = cos θ sin θ
Find the derivative of the following functions.
y = In √x⁴+x²
Find the function The following limits represent the slope of a curve y = f(x) at the point (a,f(a)). Determine a possible function f and number a; then calculate the limit.
(lim h🠂0) (2+h)⁴-16 / h
47–56. Derivatives of inverse functions at a point Consider the following functions. In each case, without finding the inverse, evaluate the derivative of the inverse at the given point.
f(x)=tan x; (1,π/4)
5–8. Calculate dy/dx using implicit differentiation.
x = y²
Calculate the derivative of the following functions. In some cases, it is useful to use the properties of logarithms to simplify the functions before computing f'(x).
y = 4 log₃(x²−1)