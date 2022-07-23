75–86. Logarithmic differentiation Use logarithmic differentiation to evaluate f'(x).
f(x) = tan¹⁰x / (5x+3)⁶
75–86. Logarithmic differentiation Use logarithmic differentiation to evaluate f'(x).
f(x) = tan¹⁰x / (5x+3)⁶
15–48. Derivatives Find the derivative of the following functions.
y = 10^x(In 10^x-1)
Vertical tangent lines If a function f is continuous at a and lim x→a| f′(x)|=∞, then the curve y=f(x) has a vertical tangent line at a, and the equation of the tangent line is x=a. If a is an endpoint of a domain, then the appropriate one-sided derivative (Exercises 71–72) is used. Use this information to answer the following questions.
Graph the following curves and determine the location of any vertical tangent lines.
a. x²+y² = 9
If f is a one-to-one function with f(3)=8 and f′(3)=7, find the equation of the line tangent to y=f^−1(x) at x=8.
Find y'' for the following functions.
y = ex sin x
Calculate the derivative of the following functions. In some cases, it is useful to use the properties of logarithms to simplify the functions before computing f'(x).
f(x) = In(3x + 1)⁴