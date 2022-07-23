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Ch. 3 - Derivatives
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 3 - DerivativesProblem 3.7.28
Chapter 3, Problem 3.7.28

27–76. Calculate the derivative of the following functions.
y=(x2+2x+7)8y=\(\left\)(x^2+2x+7\(\right\))^8

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Step 1: Recognize that the function y = (x^2 + 2x + 7)^8 is a composite function, which means we will use the chain rule to find its derivative.
Step 2: Identify the outer function and the inner function. Here, the outer function is u^8 where u = (x^2 + 2x + 7), and the inner function is u = x^2 + 2x + 7.
Step 3: Differentiate the outer function with respect to the inner function u. The derivative of u^8 with respect to u is 8u^7.
Step 4: Differentiate the inner function u = x^2 + 2x + 7 with respect to x. The derivative is 2x + 2.
Step 5: Apply the chain rule by multiplying the derivative of the outer function by the derivative of the inner function: dy/dx = 8(x^2 + 2x + 7)^7 * (2x + 2).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Derivative

The derivative of a function measures how the function's output value changes as its input value changes. It is a fundamental concept in calculus that provides the slope of the tangent line to the curve of the function at any given point. Derivatives are used to find rates of change, optimize functions, and analyze the behavior of graphs.
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Chain Rule

The chain rule is a formula for computing the derivative of the composition of two or more functions. It states that if you have a function that is composed of another function, the derivative can be found by multiplying the derivative of the outer function by the derivative of the inner function. This is particularly useful when differentiating functions raised to a power, as in the given problem.
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Power Rule

The power rule is a basic rule for finding the derivative of a function in the form of x raised to a power. It states that if f(x) = x^n, then the derivative f'(x) = n*x^(n-1). This rule simplifies the process of differentiation for polynomial functions and is essential for solving problems involving powers, such as the one presented.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Using identities Use the identity sin 2x=2 sin x cos x sin 2 to find d/dx (sin 2x). Then use the identity cos 2x = cos² x−sin² x to express the derivative of sin 2x in terms of cos 2x.

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Textbook Question

Orthogonal trajectories Two curves are orthogonal to each other if their tangent lines are perpendicular at each point of intersection (recall that two lines are perpendicular to each other if their slopes are negative reciprocals). A family of curves forms orthogonal trajectories with another family of curves if each curve in one family is orthogonal to each curve in the other family. For example, the parabolas y = cx² form orthogonal trajectories with the family of ellipses x²+2y² = k, where c and k are constants (see figure).

Find dy/dx for each equation of the following pairs. Use the derivatives to explain why the families of curves form orthogonal trajectories. <IMAGE>


y = cx²; x²+2y² = k, where c and k are constants

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f(x) = x /x+1

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9–61. Evaluate and simplify y'.


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27–76. Calculate the derivative of the following functions.

y=(3x2+7x)10y=\(\left\)(3x^2+7x\(\right\))^{10}

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