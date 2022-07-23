Textbook Question
Using identities Use the identity sin 2x=2 sin x cos x sin 2 to find d/dx (sin 2x). Then use the identity cos 2x = cos² x−sin² x to express the derivative of sin 2x in terms of cos 2x.
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Using identities Use the identity sin 2x=2 sin x cos x sin 2 to find d/dx (sin 2x). Then use the identity cos 2x = cos² x−sin² x to express the derivative of sin 2x in terms of cos 2x.
Derivatives Find and simplify the derivative of the following functions.
f(x) = x /x+1
27–76. Calculate the derivative of the following functions.
9–61. Evaluate and simplify y'.
y = (2x−3)x^3/2
Derivatives Find and simplify the derivative of the following functions.
f(t) = t⁵/³e^t
Evaluate the derivative of the following functions.
f(x) = sin-1 2x