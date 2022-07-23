Textbook Question
Suppose w(t) is the weight (in pounds) of a golden retriever puppy t weeks after it is born. Interpret the meaning of w'(15) = 1.75.
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Suppose w(t) is the weight (in pounds) of a golden retriever puppy t weeks after it is born. Interpret the meaning of w'(15) = 1.75.
51–56. Second derivatives Find d²y/dx².
x⁴+y⁴ = 64
51–56. Second derivatives Find d²y/dx².
sin x + x²y =10
Find the following higher-order derivatives.
dn/dxn (2x)
Find the function The following limits represent the slope of a curve y = f(x) at the point (a,f(a)). Determine a possible function f and number a; then calculate the limit.
(lim x🠂2) 1/x+1 - 1/3 / x-2
75–86. Logarithmic differentiation Use logarithmic differentiation to evaluate f'(x).
f(x) = x⁸cos³ x / √x-1