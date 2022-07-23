Textbook Question
15–48. Derivatives Find the derivative of the following functions.
y = 4^-x sin x
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15–48. Derivatives Find the derivative of the following functions.
y = 4^-x sin x
How are the derivatives of sin^−1 x and cos^−1 x related?
51–56. Second derivatives Find d²y/dx².
x⁴+y⁴ = 64
51–56. Second derivatives Find d²y/dx².
sin x + x²y =10
Find the following higher-order derivatives.
dn/dxn (2x)
49–55. Derivatives of tower functions (or g^h) Find the derivative of each function and evaluate the derivative at the given value of a.
g (x) = x^ In x; a = e