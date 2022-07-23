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Ch. 3 - Derivatives
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 3 - DerivativesProblem 3.6.5
Chapter 3, Problem 3.6.5

Suppose w(t) is the weight (in pounds) of a golden retriever puppy t weeks after it is born. Interpret the meaning of w'(15) = 1.75.

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Understand that w(t) represents the weight of the puppy as a function of time, where t is measured in weeks.
Recognize that w'(t) is the derivative of w(t) with respect to t, which represents the rate of change of the puppy's weight with respect to time.
The expression w'(15) = 1.75 indicates that at t = 15 weeks, the rate of change of the puppy's weight is 1.75 pounds per week.
Interpret this to mean that when the puppy is 15 weeks old, its weight is increasing at a rate of 1.75 pounds each week.
This rate of change is an instantaneous rate, meaning it describes how fast the weight is increasing exactly at 15 weeks, not over an interval of time.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Derivative Interpretation

The derivative of a function at a given point represents the rate of change of that function at that point. In this context, w'(15) indicates how the weight of the puppy is changing at 15 weeks. Specifically, it tells us that the weight is increasing at a rate of 1.75 pounds per week at that time.
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Function Notation

Function notation, such as w(t), is used to express the relationship between an independent variable (t, in this case, time in weeks) and a dependent variable (w, the weight of the puppy). Understanding this notation is crucial for interpreting the behavior of the function over time and how changes in t affect w.
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Contextual Interpretation

Interpreting the meaning of mathematical results in context is essential. Here, w'(15) = 1.75 means that at 15 weeks, the puppy's weight is not just increasing, but it is doing so at a specific rate, which can inform decisions about its health and growth patterns. This contextual understanding helps relate mathematical concepts to real-world scenarios.
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