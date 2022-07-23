Textbook Question
51–56. Second derivatives Find d²y/dx².
sin x + x²y =10
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51–56. Second derivatives Find d²y/dx².
sin x + x²y =10
Find the following higher-order derivatives.
dn/dxn (2x)
49–55. Derivatives of tower functions (or g^h) Find the derivative of each function and evaluate the derivative at the given value of a.
g (x) = x^ In x; a = e
75–86. Logarithmic differentiation Use logarithmic differentiation to evaluate f'(x).
f(x) = x⁸cos³ x / √x-1
Find and simplify the derivative of the following functions.
f(x) = ex(x3 − 3x2 + 6x − 6)
47–56. Derivatives of inverse functions at a point Consider the following functions. In each case, without finding the inverse, evaluate the derivative of the inverse at the given point.
f(x) = 1/2x+8; (10,4)