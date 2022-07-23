Matching heights A stone is thrown with an initial velocity of 32 ft/s from the edge of a bridge that is 48 ft above the ground. The height of this stone above the ground t seconds after it is thrown is f(t) = −16t²+32t+48 . If a second stone is thrown from the ground, then its height above the ground after t seconds is given by g(t) = −16t²+v0t, where v0 is the initial velocity of the second stone. Determine the value of v0 such that both stones reach the same high point.